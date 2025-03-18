POLL: Suriya’s Retro, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly or Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life; which Tamil actor will have a bigger hit than their last film? VOTE

The Tamil film front is gearing up for some of the biggest hits ahead, courtesy of the lined-up anticipated films. These big banner movies are of the superstars of the regional industry, including Suriya, Kamal Haasan and Ajith Kumar.

Quite interestingly, all the three actors have had previous film releases that were not up to the mark and didn't perform well upon release. Talking about Suriya, his last release was Kanguva, which did not score smoothly at the box office.

Even for Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 received a lot of flak and disappointed fans all throughout.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar’s last movie Vidaamuyarchi fell flat at the box office, although it received critical appreciation.

Moving on, Suriya’s next film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj is a promising project. Similarly, Kamal Haasan has teamed up with Mani Ratnam for Thug Life and AK has Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly next.

These three Tamil actioners are anticipated to receive much reception upon release as per makers, and seemingly, fans have showered quite the attention already, courtesy of the various glimpses and clips that have been shared by the makers.

Moreover, all three films have release dates lined up closely, with GBU coming up first in April 2025, followed by Retro in May and Thug Life in June this year.

With all three deserving Tamil action releases lined up ahead, vote and let us know which one you think would turn out to be a bigger hit for the respective actors!

