Kamal Haasan in shock over Manoj Bharathiraja’s demise; Thalapathy Vijay offers last respects

Trigger warning: This article contains a mention of an individual’s death.

Tamil actor Manoj Bharathiraja passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Chennai on March 25. He was 48 and the son of renowned filmmaker Bharathiraja. Following the news of his demise, several celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, and Suriya, mourned his passing and extended their condolences.

Kamal Haasan took to his X handle to share a heartfelt note expressing shock and grief over Manoj’s passing. He wrote, “I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Manoj Bharathiraja, the son of actor and my soulmate director Bharathiraja. I express my deepest condolences to Bharathiraja, his family, and friends, who are grieving the loss of their beloved son.”

Take a look at his post below:

Not just them, but Venkat Prabhu and Khushbu Sundar also took to their social media handles to offer their condolences to Manoj Bharathiraja’s family during this difficult time.

Take a look at their posts below:

While several celebrities expressed their grief on social media, actors like Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya personally visited Bharathiraja’s house to pay their last respects to Manoj.

Suriya was the first to arrive at the residence to console Bharathiraja over his son’s passing. In visuals that surfaced online, the Retro actor was seen comforting the grieving filmmaker, who broke down in tears beside the coffin. Bharathiraja wept continuously as Suriya held his hand tightly, offering solace.

Following Suriya, Thalapathy Vijay arrived to offer his condolences. He paid his final respects to Manoj and consoled Bharathiraja, who remained seated beside the coffin in shock.

Take a look at the posts below:

Manoj Bharathiraja started as an assistant director before moving into acting. He pursued theater arts at the University of South Florida. He made his debut with Taj Mahal in 1999 and his last film, Viruman, was released in 2022. He is now survived by his wife, Nandana, and their two kids.

