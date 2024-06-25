Indian 2 Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy; action blocks, visuals and multiple getups will keep you hooked throughout

Kamal Haasan starrer political action flick, Indian 2, helmed by S Shankar is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, which is the sequel to the 1996 film by the same name, is all set to hit the silver screens on July 12th.

Now, the makers of the film have finally unveiled the much awaited trailer via their official YouTube channel. In fact, earlier today (June 25th), the film’s makers had organized a trailer launch event in Chennai, where Shankar, actor Siddharth, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and more shared their opinions regarding the film.

Check out Indian 2’s trailer below:

About the trailer

The trailer, which spans 2 minutes and 38 seconds, gives the audience a rudimentary understanding of what could be expected from the film. The trailer begins with a character complaining about the nation’s situation, mentioning corruption, unemployment, lack of amenities and more. However, Siddharth’s character cuts them off saying everyone complains, but no one takes action.

The trailer shows Siddharth’s character as a leader, mobilizing the youth to fight against the corrupt system. He also mentions that there used to be someone back in the day, named Indian, who fought against these issues. The trailer proceeds to show Kamal Haasan in the fierce avatar of Senapathy, aka Indian. Further, the trailer also shows Senapathy preparing for battle, practicing his martial arts.

It is understood that in Indian 2, Senapathy will be seen in multiple get-ups while fighting against the systemic corruption in various places across the country. The trailer also shows a large-scale protest in various parts of the country, and concludes by calling this the ‘second freedom struggle’. Kamal Haasan’s character Senapathy quips that while the protesters take the Gandhian route of non-violence, he takes Netaji’s approach.

Everything said, the trailer, with the stunning visuals and the extraordinary music does a fantastic job of piquing the audience’s interests, without revealing too much about the film’s actual plot. What Senapathy and the young protesters are fighting for will only be known once the film hits the silver screens on July 12th.

More about Indian 2

As mentioned earlier, Indian 2 is the highly awaited sequel of the 1996 film by the same name. The film marks only the second collaboration between director Shankar and Ulaganayagan. Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy in the sequel, which also features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek and many more in crucial roles.

Indian 2 has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies respectively, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. Veteran cinematographer Ravi Varman cranks the camera for the film, while A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the film’s editing.

