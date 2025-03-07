Suhana Khan, rumored BF Agastya Nanda are already in weekend mood; duo steps out for dinner with Shweta Bachchan: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is said to be dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. Despite the two keeping it low-key, the dating rumors of the two have been rife for quite some time. Most recently, the duo was seen leaving after their dinner outing, where they were accompanied by Shweta Bachchan and friends.

On Thursday, March 6, Suhana Khan stepped out for dinner with her rumored beau, Agastya Nanda, his mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and their friends. In a video shared by the paps, the actress was seen exiting an eatery and chatting with her friends. Later, Agastya and his mother, along with their friends, also exited the same venue.

The viral video showed the actor, being a doting son, ensuring a safe exit for his mother from the venue. Agastya held his mother’s hand as they made their way towards the car amidst a bunch of people standing outside.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda after dinner

Reacting to the video, several internet users dropped multiple red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments. On the other hand, a user compared Suhana’s expressions with her father Shah Rukh Khan.

For their latest appearance, Suhana, Agastya, and Shweta kept their chic look on point. King Khan’s daughter looked gorgeous in a satin dress with pastel watercolor print. She kept her hair left open, opted for dewy make-up, and accessorized herself with a minimal gold bracelet and a beige handbag.

Agastya, on the other hand, carried a casual yet stylish look as he sported a beige jacket over a white T-shirt paired with classic denim. Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan served boss lady vibes in a white blazer layered over a white top. She completed her overall look with oversized glasses and minimal accessories.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda stepped into the industry together in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Going further, Suhana will be next sharing screen space with her father SRK in Siddarth Anand’s King. The highly anticipated film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in key roles.

Agastya has Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis in the pipeline, in which he will be seen playing the role of the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal.