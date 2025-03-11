THROWBACK: When Siddharth Anand talked about Ayan Mukerji directing Hrithik Roshan-led War 2 instead of him; ‘I feel…’

The 2019 movie War, directed by Siddharth Anand, was a huge success at the box office. The sequel to the Hrithik Roshan starrer is slated to release in 2025. However, it is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. In this piece, let's throwback to the moment when Siddharth expressed his feelings about Ayan directing War 2 instead of him.

In an old interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand was asked if he was upset about somebody else directing War 2 instead of him. In response, he shared that he only felt proud. He said, "I feel a sense of pride that my creation is so important to somebody else."

The filmmaker compared it to his child doing well in someone else's company. He said that it was as if his son was leading some other organization instead of his home production. Sid mentioned that he was happy. He added, "So it's that kind of pride that I've created something that is worthy enough of someone else to take over."

During the same conversation, Siddharth Anand revealed that he would have loved to make War 2, and there were discussions about it as well. However, he mentioned that the shoot was clashing with the time when he was finishing Fighter.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji's War 2 will see the return of Hrithik Roshan as agent Kabir. Kiara Advani is the female lead in this next installment of the YRF Spy Universe. Jr NTR will also be seen in a pivotal role. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in August. The sequel was first teased in a post-credit scene of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

One of the major highlights of the movie is expected to be Hrithik and Jr NTR's song featuring a dance-off. It was recently revealed that the shooting of the track had been postponed. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik suffered an injury during the rehearsals and has been advised by the doctors to take rest. The dance-off will now reportedly be filmed in May.