Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 faces delay over massive Rs 700 crore budget challenge? Here's what we know

The much-awaited fourth chapter in the Krrish series, starring Hrithik Roshan and helmed by Rakesh Roshan, has been a hot topic among Bollywood enthusiasts. Despite immense anticipation, the project has encountered several setbacks over time. Recent buzz suggested that the production of Krrish 4 is facing yet another delay due to an enormous Rs 700 crore budget constraint. However, a fresh update indicates that these claims might not be accurate.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source said, "Krrish 4 warrants the budget of approx. Rs 700 crores, and no studio is willing to shell out such an exorbitant amount and take that big a risk." The source also added that Hrithik had initially entrusted his friend Siddharth Anand with the responsibility of securing a studio, as Anand was also attached as a producer.

However, concerns about the project's viability in the post-Marvel era, especially since it has been over a decade since the last Krrish film, have made studios hesitant. As a result, Siddharth and Marflix will no longer be associated with the film as per the portal. Hrithik and his dad Rakesh Roshan have now decided to personally engage with studios across India to finalize a strong deal, ensuring Krrish 4 moves forward under FilmKraft in collaboration with a major studio.

Additionally, Karan Malhotra, who was brought on board by Siddharth Anand, is also stepping away from the project. A new creative team will be assembled to reassess the budget before proceeding with production. The report suggests that Krrish 4's prospects might improve once War 2 releases and delivers strong box-office numbers for Hrithik.

A report from Movie Talkies clarifies that Krrish 4 does not require a Rs 700 crore budget, as previously speculated. However, their sources confirmed that Siddharth Anand and Karan Malhotra are no longer part of the project.

Meanwhile, earlier, Rakesh Roshan shared a big update on Krrish 4. While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, he confirmed that he has retired from directing and won’t be helming any more films. However, he assured fans that Krrish 4 is very much in the works and will be officially announced soon.