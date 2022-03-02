INTERVIEW: Dulquer Salmaan on Hey Sinamika, Mammootty & more: ‘My priority will always be good cinema’

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his slice of life romantic comedy, Hey Sinamika co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. The actor insists that his film starts from the point where most of the rom-coms end. “The film starts from when the couple get’s married and it explores their post marriage life, the complications they face from there on.”

Dulquer is excited about the collaboration with Brinda on her directorial debut, who has choreographed his moves in multiple films. “She has been very definitive in my career. Without her, I couldn’t have become a romantic actor and she has played a big part in my career. But this film isn’t just a rom-com, there is a lot of depth in the story.”

Ask him about his script selection and he replies, “I look for things that challenge me. I don’t want to keep doing stuff in my comfort zone. I want to explore new zones and that’s what I am doing. My priority will always be good cinema. I am very proud of my career graph so far.” Hey Sinamika is a Jio Studios production and gearing up for a theatrical release on March 3. Acting aside, Dulquer is also producing multiple Malayalam films.

He reasons that the idea is to bring good content to the forefront. “I see that a lot of good films are not getting their due. Over time, I felt that if I had some creative control, I could give films the care and hand holding they need till it’s release,” he shares adding further, “Another reason was, I could act in just limited number of films. It’s important to be attached to as many films as possible.”

Over the years, not once has Dulquer worked with his father, Mammootty. Is a collab on cards? “I certainly want to (work with him), but he thinks it is better to work solo. It has also helped me build my own name,” he concludes.

