EXCLUSIVE: Prakash Raj to remake Paresh Rawal's Dear Father in South Indian languages; Ratan Jain confirms

Paresh Rawal is gearing up for the release of the Umang Vyas directed Dear Father, which marks his return to the Gujarati cinema after 40 years. The movie produced by Ratan Jain is gearing up for a theatrical release on March 4. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that even before it’s theatrical release, the South Indian remake rights of the Paresh Rawal starrer have been sold. It’s seasoned actor, Prakash Raj, who has acquired the rights to remake the film in multiple South Indian.

“Prakash Raj watched the film recently at an exclusive screening hosted for him by the Dear Father team of producer Ratan Jain and actor, Paresh Rawal. He was blown away by the emotional content and immediately decided to speak to the stakeholders about the remake rights. The formalities have been completed and Prakesh Raj has bagged the rights to remake it in not one, but all South Indian languages,” revealed a source close to the development.

When we reached out to Ratan Jain, the filmmaker confirmed the development and said, “Yes, Prakash Raj has acquired the remake rights of the film. He watched our film, loved it and hence decided to bag the remake rights.” And is a Hindi remake on cards too? “Why not? I am right now concentrating on the release of our Gujarati film on March 4. Once that’s done, I will think of remaking it in Hindi too.”

Dear Father revolves around a three-member family. A young couple, Ajay ( Chetan Dhanani) and Alka (Mrinamayee Godbole) and Ajay's elderly father (Paresh Rawal). Ajay is a lawyer and Alka teaches maths in a college. They live as an average middle-class family. Behind the facade of a happy family, things take a turn when there are some mysteries revealed and secrets unfolded. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

