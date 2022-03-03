INTERVIEW: Yash on KGF 2 & more: ‘There’s a lot of swag and madness, but eventually it’s an emotional journey'

On March 3, the KGF 2 team announced that their theatrical trailer will release on March 27 followed by a 17 day campaign leading to release on April 14. A sequel to KGF, Yash insists that they had shot 5 percent of part two while shooting for KGF in 2018. “We shot rest of the film after the release of KGF.” The gangster drama proved to be a huge success and changed the dynamics for not just the franchise but also Yash as a star.

KGF got him recognition across the nation, which continues to grow with repeat runs of the film on television. While KGF arrived as an underdog, the sequel releases with baggage of expectations. Has that altered their vision for KGF 2 in any way? Yash answers, “Yes, it does, but that has got nothing to do with the script. The success of first part gave us the levy to think in a bigger way. Our vision has gone a notch higher in terms of scale but the story remains the same. Before, we would have been a little lesser on the scale front but now, we have gone all out.”

Yash promises a cinematic experience for the audience with this Prashanth Neel directorial and is hoping for the film to live onto the humongous expectations. “We are expecting to provide a cinematic experience. There is a lot of swag and madness in KGF 2, but eventually it is an emotional journey. I think, the movie will be good for your eyes (visuals), ears (background score), heart (emotions) and mind (premise). It is something which will mesmerize the audience in all possible ways. They will forget all problems in real life and just get into the world of KGF to enjoy it,” he smiles.

Getting a recognition on national platform is something that very few actors can boast off. Will that alter the script selection for Yash in any way? “We have to keep these things in mind for sure. The stories have to be universal, as we got to present them to the global audience. Every flm has it’s own set of challenges and it’s our job to face them. Every person in the audience is important to me, and I know the expectations they would have from me post KGF 2,” he replies, quick to add, “It’s not about the language or market anymore, it’s about the number of people we are catering to. I want to do stories that every age group can comfortably watch.”

Yash signs off informing that he is yet to decide on his next after KGF 2. “I have always followed the policy of taking one film at a time. I don’t want to deviate from that. We will make an announcement at the right time. Now, KGF is round the corner, once that release, we will make the announcement. I don’t like to speak when things are half baked. That’s a normal practice,” he signs off.

