EXCLUSIVE: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to release in Salman Khan birthday week; Sajid Nadiadwala locks December 30

While there was a talk about Salman Khan having no release in 2022, here comes a surprise. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have decided to bring the upcoming social comedy, the Farhad Samji directed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on December 30, 2022. Interestingly, it would be double celebrations for the fans as the film will release three days after Salman Khan’s birthday.

“Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a subject close to heart for both Salman and Sajid. The story is by Sajid Nadiadwala himself, and he along with Salman have been excited to bring this tale of comedy, drama, emotion, action and a subtle social message to the audience for a while now. The pandemic delayed it’s shooting schedule, but with things easing out, the film is all ready to roll,” revealed a source close to the development.

It will be a Christmas period release on the New Year weekend release for Salman and Sajid. “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to release around Christmas – the film is about celebrating human emotions, and what better than this period of joy to bring this film,” the source added. The film goes on floors in the first week of April in Mumbai. It will be a start to finish schedule from April till September, before proceeding to the post-production stage.

“A huge set is being constructed at the helipad in Filmcity. The casting is going on in full swing, so are the music seating,” the source added. The principal cast of the film consists of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. Several other actors are expected to join the ensemble – from Northern and Southern industries. As the name and casting suggests, it’s a cross cultural love story, with ample of humour in the narrative. The film was earlier announced for Eid 2023 release, however, it has now been advanced by four months for a December 30, 2022 release.

This would be the seventh collaboration of Salman with Sajid after Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick. An official announcement is round the corner. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush to release during Sankranti 2023 weekend