Is Tarun going to become mega family's son-in-law? Actor reacts

Actor Tarun was the most popular actor in Telugu during the 90s. He is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood and has a crazy female following. The 40-year-old actor always manages to catch headlines with his marriage rumors. Recently, it was reported he will be becoming a son-in-law in the mega family.

A few days ago, rumors were buzzing in the Telugu film industry that actor Tarun will be the son-in-law of the mega family, which has Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and others. But the reports didn't mention whom he would be marrying in the mega family. However, some reports claimed that he would be marrying Niharika Konidela, who recently got divorced. Well now, the Anjali actor took to social media and clarified the marriage rumors. He released a statement and called the rumors baseless. The actor also expressed that if there were any significant developments in his personal life, he would be open about it and share the news through official social media platforms or the media.

The actor's statement read, "Hi everyone. I've come across a few articles and news about my 'supposed' wedding doing the rounds on social media. I wanted to let you all know that the news is nothing more than a baseless rumor. Rest assured, I'd be more than happy to share such big news. Please refrain from believing or spreading this rumor. Thank you all for understanding."

Tarun's official statement about rumors about his wedding

About Tarun's career

Tarun began his career as a child artist and later acted in several supporting roles in Mani Ratnam's films. He made his debut as lead actor in K. Vijaya Bhaskar's Nuvve Kavali in 2000. He starred in several successful films including Priyamaina Neeku, Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu, Punnagai Desam, Nuvve Nuvve, Ninne Ishtapaddanu, Soggadu, Nava Vasantham, and Sasirekha Parinayam. Punnagai Desam and Sasirekha Parinayam were his last successful films.

Niharika divorced Chaitanya JV

Niharika Konidela, on the other hand, got officially divorced from her husband Chaitanya JV last month. She shared a statement on her Instagram handle and announced that they have decided to part ways after 2 years of marriage.

