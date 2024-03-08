When Chiranjeevi wished for Ram Charan to remake his iconic Sridevi co-starrer Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor

A video that is currently doing the rounds on social media is an old interview during the release of Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No.150 film. In the said video, Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela could be seen asking Ram Charan, “What is one film of your father’s that you would love to remake?” To which he replied, “Gang Leader”.

Following this, Chiranjeevi said, “Can I say which film of mine I want Charan to remake?” The actor added, “Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.”

Niharika then asked, “Who would you pick as the heroine opposite Ram Charan?” Chiranjeevi then replied with a cheeky statement and said, “Sridevi has a daughter, no?” referring of course to Sridevi’s eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor who was roughly 20 years old at the time.

To put things into context, Chiranjeevi and legendary actress Sridevi have acted together in a film titled Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Even to this day, the film is remembered for its out-of-the-box concept and the performances of the two acting stalwarts.

Chiranjeevi wished for Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Ram Charan

Call it manifestation or fate, but nearly 7 years since that interview, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to play the role of a heroine opposite Ram Charan in RC16. Although it is not a Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari remake as Chiranjeevi had wished for, it is still quite an interesting project, to say the least.

Advertisement

About Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s RC16

RC16 is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, with Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar set to play a supporting role. The film is being written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. Esteemed cinematographer Rathnavelu has been roped in to handle the camera work for the movie whereas Oscar-award-winning music director AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for this highly awaited project.

According to reports, RC16 is set in the rural backdrops of Uttarandhra, but it is perhaps too soon to make any assumptions.

Ram Charan’s upcoming projects

Ram Charan will next be seen in the film Game Changer, written and directed by Shankar. It also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, and others in key roles. An exciting update from the project is expected to be unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on March 27.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan starrer Game Changer's first song Jaragandi to be released on actor's birthday