Janhvi Kapoor shares her experience of working with Jr NTR and team Devara: ‘They present every story with…’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy in promotions for her upcoming movie Mr & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, has spilled beans on working with superstar Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1.

The Dhadak actress seems really excited about sharing the screen with the RRR actor, which will also mark her debut in the South Industry. Read the whole story to know more!

Janhvi Kapoor gushes about working with Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1

The Bawaal actress, who was recently in Delhi to promote her upcoming movie Mr & Mrs. Mahi, spoke in detail about her character in Koratala Siva's Devara and her excitement about working with Jr NTR.

Talking along the same lines, she said, ''My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity,''

This recent development has indeed increased the excitement around the release of Devara even more.

Earlier, in an event in Hyderabad, the War 2 actor also mentioned the film. Assuring the fans that the highly anticipated movie will be worth their wait, he said, ''It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it, and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases.''

The makers of Devara also recently unveiled Janhvi's first look as Thangam. From the picture, it is anticipated that the actress plays the role of a simple village girl. Clad in a saree, standing gracefully beside a tree with a bindi and stunning jewelry, Janhvi looked ethereal.

More about Devara: Part 1

Apart from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the action-drama also features Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in a crucial role. Devara: Part 1 is slated for theatrical release on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend.

It is worth mentioning that the film marks Jr NTR's second collaboration with the director, following their successful venture Janatha Garage in 2016, which received widespread appreciation from both audiences and critics.

