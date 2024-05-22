Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal spills beans on struggle with post-partum and mom guilt; says ‘You feel threatened’

Kajal Aggarwal is truly an embodiment of a modern working mother who is juggling between multiple roles. Even after embracing motherhood and nurturing her toddler, she remains dedicated to her professional work. Despite conquering the world successfully, Kajal too feels the mom's guilt and the struggle with post-partum.

In a recent interview, while promoting her movie Satyabhama, the Singham actress spilled beans on her insecurities after becoming a mother, her struggle with mom guilt, and much more.

Kajal Aggarwal opens up about her journey of motherhood

The Magadheera actress who is currently busy in promotions of her upcoming crime thriller Satyabhama opened up regarding her journey of motherhood and how she felt ‘insecure’ and ‘threatened’ when she had to take a break from the show biz due to her pregnancy.

Reacting to whether she felt something looking at other actors doing well and taking a break especially when she was at the top of her game on the professional front, she said, ''Of course, you feel bad, of course, you feel insecure, you feel threatened, you feel scared, you feel nervous, especially when you are post-partum, you feel all of that in double intensity''.

Further, Kajal also spoke about how she comes out of all those thoughts and makes herself feel better. She said, ''You got to tell yourself to calm down, you got to tell yourself that you are doing something for a priority that you have chosen and need to talk yourself through it.''

The Satyabhama actress also addressed the mental issue problem and the importance of having supporting people around who can make you feel better. She urged people not to hesitate to seek help from a professional be it a counselor or a psychiatrist.

Earlier in yet another interview on motherhood, Aggarwal did not shy away from addressing an issue faced by almost all working mothers, mon-guilt. Like all mothers, the actress feels the tug of mom guilt, every time she has to leave her son at home to fulfill professional commitments.

“I am in the process of learning to strike a balance, but it’s not without its difficulties'', she said.

For the ones who don’t know, Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, and the couple welcomed their son Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2022.