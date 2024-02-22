Janvhi Kapoor drops exciting update from Jr NTR starrer Devara; says can’t wait to learn Telugu lines

Janhvi Kapoor is super excited about her Telugu debut film Devara with Jr. NTR. The actress dropped some exciting updates during a recent interview and confirmed, “No, we’re still shooting for it. We have some of the songs left.”

Devara, an action/thriller initially supposed to be released on April 5th, has been pushed to October 10th for obvious reasons. As confirmed by Janhvi Kapoor, there are still a few songs that are left to shoot.

Janhvi Kapoor drops updates regarding Jr NTR’s Devara

While addressing her lack of enthusiasm during the interview with The Week, Janhvi stated that it is, in fact, because she received the Telugu dialogues last night, and all she wants to do is learn those lines.

“All I want to do is sit in my room and learn my lines. That’s all I want to do. I don’t want to speak in English, I don’t want to talk about anything else, I don’t want to talk about my future plans. I just want to do the work that I need to do,” she said.

About Jr NTR and Janvhi Kapoor’s Devara

Devara is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Jr. NTR and Janvhi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by Koratala Siva and produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration. Anirudh Ravichander is once again entering the Telugu market for Devara, with his previous works being Agnyathaavasi and Nani’s Gang Leader.

The film has been garnering excitement ever since its initial announcement. This is also the second collaboration between actor Jr. NTR and director Koratala Siva after the superhit Janatha Garage. Director Koratala Siva will also look to make a comeback with Jr. NTR after his underwhelming last project, Acharya.

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming South Indian projects

Apart from Devara, Janvhi Kapoor is also believed to be working with Ram Charan for his next tentatively titled project, RC16, with Buchi Babu Sana. Although there has been no official confirmation from the makers, Janhvi Kapoor’s father, Boney Kapoor, spilled this exciting news. Apart from Janvhi Kapoor, the film also stars Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar in a key role. RC16 has been bankrolled by Pushpa producers Naveen Y and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movies banner.

