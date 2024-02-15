Nayanthara REACTS as Anirudh Ravichander drops glimpse of song Dheema from Vignesh Shivan, Pradeep Ranganathan film

Anirudh Ravichander and director Vignesh Shivan have always maintained a tradition of sharing love songs on Valentine’s Day which will be penned by the director himself with Anirudh mesmerizing the song with his vocals and composing skills

Owing to the tradition, many people anticipate the next single of the duo and to keep them happy, Anirudh has shared a glimpse of the song Dheema from director Vignesh Shivan’s next film with Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead role.

Sharing the video on his social media handles, Anirudh penned the caption “#Dheema - here’s a glimpse. We heard you! Happy Valentines Day” along with a video of him jamming at his studio with his piano.

Anirudh Ravichander shares a glimpse of his next single

Here's how Nayanthara reacted to Anirudh's new song for Vignesh Shivan film

Speaking of the times Anirudh Ravichander and Vignesh Shivan had released special Valentine’s Day songs, the tradition initially started in the year 2015 with the single called Enakenna Yaarum Illaye from the shelved movie Aakko starring Geethan Britto and Tulika Guptain the lead roles with M Shyam Kumar directing the film.

Further ahead on 2016 Valentine’s Day, the duo once again released a romantic love single called Avalukena which was sung by Anirudh along with Srinidhi Venkatesh. In 2017, the duo dropped the single Onnume Aagala and in 2018 continued the tradition with Julie (Free play).

In 2022, the duo released the first single from the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which had Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the lead roles. The song Rendu Kaadhal was sung by Anirudh Ravichander along with singers Shakthisree Gopalan and Aishwarya Suresh Bindra and was a song about double love failure and heartbreak.

Keeping the tradition alive this year, the duo has dropped the latest soul-binding track which is likely to be an earworm soon enough.

Anirudh Ravichander’s upcoming projects

Anirudh Ravichander is undoubtedly one of the most sough-after music composers in Indian cinema. The year 2023 saw Anirudh dropping bangers after bangers with films like Jailer, Jawan, and Leo along with singing in various films.

This year, the music composer is set to drop tracks and background scores for films like Indian 2, Devara, Vettaiyan, and Vidaa Muyarchi. Along with them Anirudh is also composing the soundtrack for Thalaivar 171 directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is also rumored to make his debut as composer in Malayalam as well.

