Devara first glimpse OUT: Jr NTR’s next with Koratala Siva looks INSANE, promises action flick shrouded with mystery

Devara, Jr. NTR's upcoming movie with Koratala Siva is definitely one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2024. This film boasts an incredible ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and numerous others in pivotal roles.

There had been numerous rumors circulating about the initial sneak peek of the movie, with well-known personalities such as Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anirudh Ravichander discussing it. Interestingly, the producers had also declared on January 1st, during the New Year celebrations, that the first glimpse video would be unveiled today, January 8th. In the most recent update, the producers have finally shared the much-awaited first glimpse video of Jr. NTR’s Devara.

Check out the first glimpse below:

About the teaser

In just 1 minute and 19 seconds, fans are treated to a basic glimpse of Jr. NTR's character and the intriguing world of the film. The video starts off with a band of pirates raiding a cargo ship, setting the stage for the adventure. We then see Jr. NTR's character bravely facing off against a group of armed men. The teaser ended with the phrase: “This sea has witnessed more swords and blood than it has fishes. Hence, it is called The Red Sea.”

The teaser consisted of stunning visuals, which were perfectly complemented by Anirudh Ravichander’s music. Additionally, the VFX of the teaser also deserves a special mention. From the trailer, it is quite safe to say that Devara promises to be a visually stunning experience for cinephiles all around the globe.

More about Devara

Devara marks the second collaboration between Koratala Siva and Jr. NTR after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. It also marks the Telugu acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor. The film is set to consist of two parts and is set in the coastal regions of India. As is understood from the teaser, Jr. NTR plays a character belonging to the region.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram brings us this film, with Sudhakar Mallineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna backing it under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The camera work is handled by the talented cinematographer R Rathnavelu, and the editing is taken care of by the experienced editor A Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril, known for his work in films like RRR and Baahubali, is in charge of the film's art designs.

