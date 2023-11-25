Top 5 South Indian movies that show unbreakable father-son bond: From Bommarillu to Jersey

Films are similar to woven blankets in that they each convey a unique tale about the life of their subjects. Movies like Surya S/o Krishnan, Jersey, Bommarillu, Nannaku Prematho, and S/o Satyamurthy are exquisite paintings that demonstrate the various ways in which dads and sons can bond.

These films show us that despite adversity, families can support one another during difficult times and that people should never give up on their aspirations. Let's travel through these tales together, each one serving as a vibrant thread entwined with themes of love, selflessness, and the unique relationship that exists between dads and sons.

5 must-watch South Indian movies that beautifully portray the father-son bond

1.Bommarillu

Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 50 minutes

2 hours and 50 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2 /10

8.2 /10 Director: Bommarillu Baskar

Bommarillu Baskar Cast: Siddharth, Genelia Deshmukh, Prakash Raj

Siddharth, Genelia Deshmukh, Prakash Raj Where to watch: Zee 5

Siddhu, a loyal son, struggles with his overbearing father, Aravind, and his family's lack of open conversations about career and life. He dreams of breaking free from their control and pursuing his own goals. In contrast, Haasini, a widowed father, is the only loving parent to his daughter, Haasini.

Subbalakshmi, another prospective bride, also lacks an identity beyond her father's wishes. Despite her father's influence, Subbalakshmi remains content by following his decisions. The film serves as a coming-of-age tale for both Siddhu and Subbalakshmi, who realize there's more to life beyond marriage. The film explores the importance of open communication and understanding between parents and children. It also highlights the challenges faced by young people in finding their own identity and making their own choices in life.

2.Nannaku Prematho

Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes

2 hours and 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: Sukumar

Sukumar Cast: Jr.NTR, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu

Jr.NTR, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu Where to watch: Hotstar, Zee5

The movie Nannaku Prematho is about a son who wants to get revenge on his father. The son's father is sick and will soon die. The son wants to make his father suffer before he dies for something bad that happened in the past. The movie shows how the son's anger and desire for revenge make him do things he normally wouldn't do. It also shows how the son's relationship with his father is complicated and full of secrets. In the end, the son learns that revenge is not always the answer and that he can find peace in other ways.

3.Surya S/o Krishnan

Language: Telugu, Tamil

Telugu, Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes

2 hours and 49 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2 /10

8.2 /10 Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Gautham Vasudev Menon Cast: Suriya, Simran, Ramya, Sameera Reddy

Suriya, Simran, Ramya, Sameera Reddy Where to watch: Zee 5

Surya, a soldier, is on a mission when he hears that his father has passed away. He starts thinking about the close relationship he had with his father and the stories he told him. The movie shows how a father and son help each other through growing up, love, sadness, and adventure. The story begins with Major Surya receiving the bad news that his father has passed away.

He closes his eyes and remembers the good times he had with his father. The story goes back to Surya's father's youth, his love story with Malini, how they got married, and how he became fond of a girl named Meghna. He recalls all the good times when he got help and support from his father. The whole story is a flashback, which leaves many viewers feeling nostalgic.

4.Jersey

Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 37minutes

2 hours and 37minutes IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Gowtam Tinnanuri Cast: Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj, and Ronit Kamra

Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj, and Ronit Kamra Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV

Arjun, a former cricket star who dreamed of playing for India, is now a married man leading an unhappy life. He works at a food company but lacks passion for his job. His wife, Sara, is disappointed with his lack of enthusiasm, while his son, Nani, loves him unconditionally. In a flashback, we see Arjun's promising cricket career cut short due to an injury, forcing him to abandon cricket altogether.

Arjun's life takes an unexpected turn when he gets a chance to play cricket again. He is given an opportunity to try out for the Indian cricket team. At the age of 36, Arjun embarks on a journey to fulfill his long-held dream of playing for India. Along the way, he seeks to regain the respect of his wife and prove to his son that he is a true hero.

5.S/o Satyamurthy

Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas Cast: Allu Arjun, Upendra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Sneha, Adah Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, and Prakash Raj

Allu Arjun, Upendra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Sneha, Adah Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, and Prakash Raj Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT

The story follows Viraj Anand, a wealthy young man who leads a luxurious life. He is engaged to be married to Adah Sharma. However, his father dies in a car accident, leaving the family with a mountain of debt. Their vast fortune disappears, and his older brother loses control of the company.

Faced with the choice of declaring bankruptcy or paying off their debts, Viraj Anand chooses the latter. The family moves into a modest apartment, and Anand takes on a job as a wedding planner for his ex-fiancée. He meets Sameera, a woman with diabetes, and agrees to a bet with her father, Paidi Subba Rao. The narrative centers on Viraj Anand's attempts to win the bet and get over his obstacles when the wager transports him to a village under the control of Devraj Naidu.

These movies have left a lasting impression on people who watch them. They tell stories about people's lives and feelings, and we can relate to them. We can learn from these stories and find comfort in them.

