Dhanush starrer Captain Miller to have two parts? Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan and Aditi Balan to play prominent roles

Dhanush’s upcoming film, Captain Miller, has been the talk of the town for some time now. The film, helmed by Arun Matheswaran, also features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Nassar, Vinoth Kishan, and many more. The film is officially set to hit the big screens on 15th December.

Captain Miller is to be released in two parts

Since the announcement of the film in 2021, there has been a lot of hype surrounding the project, with fans speculating that the film would be about the real-life LTTE rebel, Captain Miller. However, helmer Arun Matheswaran had denied the rumors, saying that the film was a complete action adventure, tailored to cater to a larger audience.

In the latest update, it has been reported that the film will be released in two parts. It is also reported that Shiva Rajkumar and Priyanka Mohan will be playing pivotal roles in the film, and that actress Aditi Balan, known for films like Aruvi, will have a crucial role in the second part of the film. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding any of these reports.

More about Captain Miller

Captain Miller is said to be set in the 1980s and is a period action-adventure entertainer bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. The same production house has bagged the overseas theatrical rights of the film as well. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

What’s next for Dhanush

Following Captain Miller, Dhanush will be part of a film that is temporarily titled D50. The film marks the Jagame Thanthiram actor’s fifth directorial venture. The film is said to feature an ensemble cast including Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Aparna Balamurali among others.