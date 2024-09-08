Kaantha pooja ceremony: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati and Bhagyashri Borse deck up in white as film goes on floors

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Kaantha is generating significant buzz as it marks his collaboration with actor and producer Rana Daggubati. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is all set to go on floors with Mr Bachchan fame Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. Currently, the pooja ceremony for the film Kaantha is taking place in Hyderabad.

Some photos from the event are going viral on social media in which Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, and Bhagyashri Borse can be seen dressed in traditional Indian attire.

In the photo, Dulquer Salmaan looks dapper in a white kurta-pajama set embroidered with subtle designs and accessorized with sunglasses and a wristwatch. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati exudes charm in a similar white kurta teamed with a beige shawl draped over his shoulder. His thick beard and sunglasses complement his stylish appearance.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashri Borse keeps it cool and comfy in a cream-colored saree, golden blouse, and minimal jewelry, including a choker necklace.

Check out the viral photos below:

Kaantha is an upcoming multi-lingual film starring Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse as the main leads. Dulquer's Wayfarer Films will produce the film in partnership with Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.

Making the film's announcement, DQ wrote on his Facebook handle, "Ever so rarely, we find a story that consumes us and reminds us of the power of good cinema. Kaantha is the project that brought us together, and I am ecstatic to begin this journey with this immensely talented team. Here's a little taste of what's to come. Welcome to the world of Kaantha."

According to a report by 123Telugu, Kaantha might be shot in black and white, similar to Mammootty's Bramayugam. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, DQ will also be seen in the film Lucky Bashkar, which will hit the big screens during the festive occasion of Diwali.

