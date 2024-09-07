Did you know Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil were once considered for lead roles in a gangster drama flick in Malayalam?

Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil are undoubtedly two great actors in contemporary Indian cinema who have attained significant acclaim with their skills. However, did you know that both of them were considered to play lead roles in a gangster drama movie back in the day, that was later shelved?

Yes, as per a report by digital creator On A Friday, the makers had roped in acclaimed director Aneesh Anwar for a project called Gangs of Bandadukka. For the same, the makers had considered actors Dq and FaFaa for the lead roles along with five other heroes, making it a multi-starrer.

The ambitious project by the director was said to be based on real-life characters and would have spanned across various generations. The events in the film were reported to take place from 1979-2019 with the director along with the screenwriter Nizam Ravuthar visiting a village in Bandadukka.

The movie was reported to have a narrative-driven tale that was heavy in action as well. After the success of Angamaly Diaries, the producers of the same decided to go ahead with this project. This was even confirmed by actor-producer Vijay Babu in an interview with Cinema Express. The producer even claimed the film’s script to be one of the best action screenplays he had read.

The makers even considered going ahead with the project by casting newcomers to avoid fan conflicts. However, the COVID-19 pandemic gave the project huge delays which resulted in it being shelved. Although the plans have been dropped, it would have been a dream cast if both DQ and Fahadh shared the screens once again after Banglore Days.

Advertisement

Coming to the actors’ professional lineups, Dulquer Salmaan is next set to be seen in the film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri. The movie which is touted to be a drama thriller set in the 1980s about a banker and his mysterious rise to riches.

The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the main lead with actors like Sai Kumar, Hyper Aadi, Ayesha Khan, and Surya Sreenivas playing key roles. On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil would soon be seen playing key roles in movies like Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

ALSO READ: South Newsmakers of Week: Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT release, Jr NTR's Devara's trailer release, and more