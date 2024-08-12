'Asked me to trust him blindly': Bhagyashri Borse's unbelievable revelation about working on Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan

Ravi Teja starrer Mr Bachchan is all set to release in theaters on August 15, 2024, with actress Bhagyashri Borse making her debut in Telugu. Now, the actress has also unveiled that she did not even get a full narration for the movie.

According to a report by 123 Telugu, the actress said in an interview, “Director Harish Shankar only provided me with an outline of the story and asked me to trust him blindly.”

Additionally, the actress also revealed that she considers the director as her first guru and revealed how he guided her completely throughout the film. Borse also added that she completely followed his instructions and he has superbly presented her.

Concluding her words, the actress also expressed how she is grateful to see people accepting her and is overjoyed for the craze the movie is getting. Bhagyashri Borse who previously made appearances playing key roles in Hindi films like Yaariyan 2 and Chandu Champion is making her way to Telugu with the Ravi Teja starrer.

The upcoming film Mr Bachchan is an action crime drama, directed by Harish Shankar and starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. The movie marks the third collaboration of the duo after hit films like Shock and Mirapakay.

The film features the tale of an Income Tax officer conducting a one-of-a-kind raid which is laced with action and drama. The movie is the official remake of the Ajay Devgn starrer 2018 film Raid which was based on the real-life incident of Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh.

Aside from the Mass Maharaja and Borse in lead roles, the movie also has actors Jagapathi Babu, Satya, Sachin Khedekar, Chammak Chandra, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Ravi Teja’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the 2024 movie Eagle, directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The action thriller flick featured him as an infamous assassin who is on a mission to bust an illegal arms trade, disguised as a cotton farmer.

The movie was met with mixed reviews and ultimately failed at the box office. Furthermore, the actor is next collaborating with director Bhanu Bhogavarapu for the movie tentatively called RT75.

