Kadakan OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Hakim Shahjahan's action thriller movie

Kadakan, starring Hakim Shahjahan, hit the big screens earlier this year on March 1. Directed by Sajil Mampad, the film opened to mixed responses following its release. However, the movie is now all set to make its digital debut soon.

That's right, the Hakim Shahjahan starrer will start streaming on SUN NXT from December 20 onwards. The announcement was made by the actor via his social media handle.

Take a look at the post below:

Kadakan is set in Nilambur in the Malappuram district of Kerala. The film explores the sand mafia and its clashes with the police. The story focuses on Sulfi, played by Hakim Shahjahan, who is involved in sand mining. The movie begins by introducing the central conflict. It highlights the rivalry between Sulfi’s gang and another group led by Churula Mani, portrayed by Manikandan.

The first half features intense confrontations between Mani, Sulfi, and their gang members. An intriguing detail is revealed about their families. Sulfi’s father, Hyder Ali, played by Harisree Ashokan, was once friends with Mani's father. Hyder Ali is an experienced smuggler who continues the trade despite its moral issues. He remains in the business for quick money.

Sulfi’s love interest Lakshmi, played by Sona Olickal, disapproves of his illegal activities. Sulfi, however, refuses to leave the trade. The story takes a turn when Sulfi has a conflict with the police. Circle Inspector Rajeev, played by Renjith, enters with a personal grudge against Hyder Ali. The reason behind this grudge is not explained clearly, creating a gap in the narrative.

Rajeev targets Sulfi and gets him arrested. The plot then shifts to a revenge drama. The main question is whether Sulfi can overcome these obstacles. Kadakan unravels this gripping tale of rivalry and moral choices.

Watch the trailer below:

Apart from Hakim Shahjahan, the star cast of the film includes Sona Olickal, Harisree Ashokan, Nirmal Palazhi and others in prominent roles.

Are you excited to watch Kadakan online on SUN NXT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

