Rifle Club Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Anurag Kashyap, Hanumankind and Aashiq Abu's movie in theaters
If you are planning to watch Rifle Club in theaters, then do not miss out on these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.
Aashiq Abu's much-awaited film Rifle Club has finally hit the big screens today, December 19. With its release in theaters, fans have been flocking to their nearest cinema halls to watch the first day, first show. With that, social media also started buzzing with reviews, and the initial response seemed overwhelmingly positive.
A social media user gave the film a 3.75/5 star and wrote, "Watched #RifleClub. Peak Cinematic 1st half followed by a good 2nd half & climax. Technically 'The Best' with aesthetic making. Superb dialogue writing with many witty one-liners. Perfect casting."
A person called Aashiq Abu's movie a Christmas winner and posted, "A simple plot loaded with guns & shootouts. The execution, music by Rex & cinematography overall gives a technically sound film. So first of Christmas movies is a winner. Considering the content won't be a competition to #Marco if +ve, but will be a win."
A netizen lauded the performance of the star cast, including Anurag Kashyap and Hanumankind. He further penned. "A very simple and predictable storyline but manages to engage and impress with some good high points specially interval block and final act The vibe and characters set well in 1st half there are some lows too and final act felt bit lengthy.. climax, dileesh pothan, excellent theatre experience. Overall an good entertaining film."
An X user posted, "Watched #RifleClub. A superb first half followed by a good second half. #AashiqAbu is back with bang, superb entertainer, theatre experience top-notch. Cast performances are very good. Bgm top class. A fully satisfied movie."
Last but not least, an individual urged moviegoers to watch this movie on single screens and wrote, "#RifleClub What an Entertainer. No Lags ! Fully Engaging ! Speedy Screenplay. #AashiqAbu is Back ! Technically Top. All Cast Performance Superb. Watch it with a Full Packed Crowd in Single Screens."
Check out more reviews below:
The star cast of Rifle Club includes Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Anurag Kashyap, Surabhi Lakshmi, Hanumankind, and several others in prominent roles.
