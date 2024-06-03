Kadhalikka Neramillai Teaser: Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen's chemistry with AR Rahman's music is EVERYTHING

Jayam Ravi's upcoming romantic drama Kadhalikka Neramillai is one of the anticipated projects for the actor. The flick, which also stars Nithya Menen, generated an immense amount of buzz and sensation after the first poster was unveiled for the upcoming flick.

In a recent update, Jayam Ravi shared the first glimpse of the romantic drama, helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Have a look!

A glimpse into the world of Kadhalikka Neramillai

On June 3, Jayam Ravi took to his social media platform X, shared the first glimpse, and wrote, “Here’s a glimpse into the world of #KadhalikkaNeramillai. No time for love.”

In the 29-second video, Jayam Ravi and Nithya can be seen swinging together, with him looking at her intensely while she is having a good laugh. The glimpse ends with its title card.

Soon after Jayam's post surfaced, online fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the upcoming flick. A user wrote, "Anna waiting for your charming screenplay." Another one wrote, "Congratulations anna finally you are back in your old avatar. Nithya Maam so beautiful, so elegant just looking like a wow."

Watch Kadhalikka Neramillai official glimpse

More about Kadhalikka Neramillai

The film is touted to be a romantic thriller with Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and actor Lal in key roles. Music maestro A R Rahman has composed the music and soundtrack for the film. T-Series has acquired the official audio rights, and Udhayanidhi Stalin is financing the project through Red Giant Movies. Meanwhile, the makers have not announced its release date, but it is expected that the film will see the light in theaters soon.

Jayam Ravi's upcoming films

Siren, written and directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, marks his directorial debut. Anupama Parameswaran and Keerthy Suresh played key roles in the film, which also starred Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Ajay, and many others. The action drama, which was released in February, received mediocre reviews.

The actor is now working on other projects, including a comedy-drama titled Brother, directed by M Rajesh, and a fantasy film Genie, helmed by debutant director Bhuvanesh Arjunan.

