3 Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen movies you simply can't miss

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen have managed to carve out quite a fan base over the years with their movies. Even though both of them are much-loved for their performances in various films, it truly is something special when we see Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen movies.

Over the years, DQ and Nithya have managed to leave fans in awe with their on-screen pair and romance. So here are some of Dulquer and Nithya's movies that everyone needs to watch at least once.

3 Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen movies to check out right now

1. Ustad Hotel (2012)

Cast: Thilakan, Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Siddique, Assim Jamal, Mamukkoya

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb ratings: 8.2/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 19 minutes

Ustad Hotel is a Malayalam language culinary drama movie directed by Anwar Rasheed and written by Anjali Menon. The film features Dulquer Salmaan playing the role of Faizal Abdul Razak aka Faizi, a young chef who learned the culinary arts after lying to his father that he studied hotel management in Switzerland.

The revolt ensued by his father after learning the truth forces him to move in with his paternal grandfather, Kareem. His grandfather is the owner of the Ustad Hotel and is a locally famous chef. As his father has seized his passport, Faizi has no option but to wait until he can go back abroad which leads him to work at his grandpa’s hotel.

In the meantime, Faizi gets acquainted with Shahana, a business tycoon's daughter. Though they initially get off on the wrong foot, both of them start to develop a loving bond with each other, giving us a glimpse of DQ and Nithya’s unified charms in movies. The rest of the movie showcases how Faizi changes in life and understands where his true values for cooking and relationships should lie.

The movie not only gives a cherishing performance by then-fresher Dulquer Salmaan but also offers a beautiful understanding of gender roles through Menon’s writings. Moreover, the film also is the final acting venture of Thilakan who played an unforgettable role.

2. 100 Days of Love (2015)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Sekhar Menon, Aju Varghese, Vineeth, Praveena, Rahul Madhav

Where to watch: Sun NXT

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 33 minutes

100 Days of Love is another Malayalam romantic comedy film of Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The film directed by Jenuse Mohamed narrates the tale of Balan K Nair or BKN, a reporter in a daily newspaper in Bengaluru.

After his girlfriend dumped him, an intoxicated BKN lashes out and insults her on Facebook which turns his life upside down and reiterates his status in his family as a loser. However, in a state of confusion, Balan meets Sheela on a rainy night as he hails a taxi and falls in love with her at first sight. Now, the only way he can find her is by using some old photographs in her bag which she had accidentally left behind.

Despite constant efforts, Balan is unable to find her whereabouts up until they meet by chance. Thereafter Balan and Sheela form a friendly bond with each other with the former head over heels in love while the other has no intention of it. Moreover, she is also set to be married off in an arranged wedding. The rest of the film focuses on how Balan copes with his losing streak and whether Sheela would ever love him back.

3. OK Kanmani (2015)

Cast: Dulqer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Ramya S, Prabhu Lakshman

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 19 minutes

A Mani Ratnam romantic tale that focused on the modern perspective of relationships and love was the 2015 Dulqer Salmaan and Nithya Menen starrer OK Kanmani (O Kadhal Kanmani). The film features DQ as Aditya Varadarajan, a video game developer in Mumbai who accidentally meets Nithya’s Tara at a wedding.

In a twist of fate, both the individuals have separate dreams with Tara planning to pursue her studies in Paris. However, with life playing a twist in their lives, Adi and Tara start to go out with each other, eventually falling in love. Both being reluctant to commitments and marriage, they decide to start a live-in relationship in Adi’s rented home where an old landlord Ganapathy lives with his wife as well.

As time passes, Adi and Tara’s love for each other only grows so much that they feel lost without being close to one another. As a parallel to their relationship, they also witness the love Ganapathy has for his wife who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. The rest of the film focuses on whether the young couple part in their ways or manage to lead a life, without sacrificing their own goals.

All the aforementioned movies are a great watch for any day as they offer a variety of entertainment and charming chemistry of Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan on screen. Besides these films, both the actors were also part of Anjali Menon’s Banglore Days but did not share any scenes together.

