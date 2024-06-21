Jayam Ravi’s wife Aarti Ravi shares a post celebrating 21 years of Jayam; dismisses divorce rumors

In today’s age of social media, actors and their families are constantly in the limelight. While this is beneficial to their movies, it sometimes takes a toll on their personal lives. Recently, rumors were floating around that Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti are set to divorce each other.

However, Aarti Ravi gave a clever response to these claims with her recent Instagram stories. Taking to her social media, Aarti shared the poster of Jayam Ravi’s most important film Jayam, which completed 21 years yesterday.

Aarti Ravi celebrates 21 years of Jayam

The celebrity wife indirectly put a stop to all rumors with her supportive post, celebrating the film’s 21st anniversary. Every actor has a breakthrough film that puts them on the map, Jayam was that for Ravi Mohan. The film, which is a remake of a Telugu film, also titled Jayam, performed so exceptionally well that Ravi Mohan became Jayam Ravi.

Jayam was directed by the actor’s brother Mohan Raja and also starred Sadha and Tottempudi Gopichand in the lead roles. But there is only so little time to dwell on the past, so what does the future look like for the Jayam actor? Let’s find out!

Jayam Ravi on the work front

Jayam Ravi was last seen in the Tamil film Siren, starring Keerthy Suresh and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Despite releasing with a lot of hype, the film failed to meet the audience's expectations, ending up as an underwhelming venture.

Jayam Ravi was supposed to play a major role in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life but due to scheduling issues, the actor opted out of the role.

He will next be seen in the film Genie, a fantasy drama, directed by Arjun AR, with music by AR Rahman. The film boasts a stellar cast of Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Wamiqa Gabbi among others.

Following this, the actor will also feature in the upcoming film Kadhalikka Neramillai, where he will play the lead role opposite Nithya Menen. The film will be directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Red Giant Movies banner, with music by AR Rahman.

