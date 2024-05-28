Revathy’s Itlu Amma to Aakashavaani, top 7 Telugu movies on Sony LIV for your wholesome entertainment

The dreadful Monday has finally arrived after a sweet relaxing weekend, bringing along what we call a hectic week ahead. However, a good Telugu film to watch with popcorn after you return from work can help reduce work stress a bit if not entirely.

If you are searching for some good Telugu movies to watch this week, don't worry, we have got you covered! Catch these Top 7 Telugu movies on Sony LIV for your wholesome entertainment.

Top 7 Telugu movies to binge-watch on Sony LIV

Itlu Amma (2021)

Cast - Revathy, Posani Krishna Murali, Ravi Kale, Bommaku Murali, Mihirah, and Aruvi Bala

Genre - Drama/Crime

Rating - 8.3/10 (IMDb)

The first on the list of top 7 Telugu movies on Sony LIV has to be Revathy starrer Itlu Amma. You can not miss this movie if you are in the mood for some serious thrillers or crime.

Directed and written by C. Umamaheshwara Rao, Itlu Amma is a one-of-a-kind story that focuses on a mother named Balasaraswathi and her journey after her 19-year-old son gets stabbed to death on a stormy night.

The film features Revathy, Posani Krishna Murali, Ravi Kale, Bommaku Murali, Mihirah, and Aruvi Bala in key roles. What happens when a mother, all by herself, sets out to seek justice for her son is what will make you glued to your seats throughout the movie.

Skylab(2021)

Cast - Nithya Menen, Saranya Pradeep, Satyadev Kancharana, Tanikella Bharani, Tharun Bhascker, and Rahul Ramakrishna

Genre - Thriller/Comedy

Rating - 6.7/10( IMDb)

Directed by Vishak Khanderao, the periodic drama focuses on the crash of an experimental lab built-in space called Skylab. The film further delves into the fear looming among the villagers in a comical manner. The Nithya Menen starrer, Skylab was released theatrically on 4 December 2021.

Family Drama(2021)

Cast - Suhas Pagolu, Pooja Kiran, Teja Kasarapu, Anusha Nuthula, and Sanjay Ratha

Genre - Thriller/Mystery

Rating - 7.3/10 (IMDb)

The story of Family Drama revolves around Lakshman’s strict and conservative father who threatens to kick him out of the house like his elder brother (Rama) because of his inability to find a job. On the other hand, Rama has turned into a serial killer. The story further delves into how Lakshman plans something dangerous in collusion with Rama.

The thriller movie is available on Sony LIV for streaming.

Oke Oka Jeevitham(2022)

Cast - Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni, Ravi Raghavendra, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Nassar

Genre - Thriller/ Drama

Rating - 7.8/10 (IMDb)

Oke Oka Jeevitham (transl. One and Only Life) is a 2022 Indian science fiction melodrama film released on September 9, 2022. Written and directed by Shree Karthick and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Oke Oka Jeevitham was shot in Telugu and Tamil languages.

The plot focuses on how a musician and a scientist team up to build a time machine to set things right in the past. The film got positive reviews from critics and was successful at the box office as well.

Aakashavaani (2021)

Cast - Samuthirakani, Vinay Varma, Teja Kakumanu, Seshu Kumar, and Mime Madhu

Genre - Drama

Rating - 6.9/10 (IMDb)

Directed by Ashwin Gangaraju, the story of Aakashavaani delves into a deep forest and the story of tribal people in a remote location of Andhra Pradesh, who treat a radio as a talking God.

It would be interesting to watch how a tribal group that is completely unaware of the outer world and especially modern technology would react when they find a radio in their midst.

Initially planned for a theatrical release on June 4, 2021, the makers opted for a direct-to-streaming release on SonyLIV on 24 September 2021 owing to Covid 19.

Priyuraalu (2021)

Cast - Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Kalapala Mounika, Prithvi Medavaram, Kaushik Reddy, Jogi Naidu, Varsha, and Krishnam Raju

Genre - Romance

Rating - 7/10 (IMDb)

The one-of-a-kind movie, Priyuraalu revolves around a young girl who as a child is a victim of an extramarital relationship. She unknowingly gets involved with a married man and the film further delves into her journey in finding the solution.

Ramarao on Duty (2022)

Cast - Ravi Teja, Divyansha Kaushik, Anveshi Jain, Surekha Vani, and Nassar

Genre - Action/Thriller

Rating - 5/10 (IMDb)

The story of this 2022-released Telugu action movie focuses on Ramaro (played by Ravi Teja), a government officer who bends the rules to fight lapses in the system. The film had a theatrical release on July 29, 2022.

Let us know in the comment section which of these Telugu movies on Sony LIV have you already watched.