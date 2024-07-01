Romance Tales: When Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti opened up about their relationship

Jayam Ravi is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the South film industry. Known for films like Siren, Ponniyin Selvan, and Iraivan among others, he is known for his exceptional performances and charming looks. However, nothing much is known about his relationship with his wife Aarti Ravi.

This article discusses the relationship timeline of the couple, from their marriage, and kids, and the murky rumor that has now made headlines.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti’s dating phase

Aarti Jayam Ravi, the daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar met Jayam Ravi in Scotland and that’s perhaps where their love began. It was Jayam who made more effort to marry his lady love.

Before marriage, he even used to escape from his house at night to meet Aarti. Initially, the Siren actor tried his best to keep their relationship away from the public eye.

In an interview with Galatta Media, Jayam Ravi said, "We have only taken many U-turns because I was a celebrity if we go somewhere, they will take pictures and we hadn't made our love public or broken the news to our parents at that time."

"Our entire dating was in a car and after an extent, we couldn't go, so, we will keep taking U-turns. On the first day, he came in a friend's car,” his wife Aarti added.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti’s marriage and kids

Eventually, Jayam Ravi and Aarti tied the knot on June 4, 2009, with the love and blessings of family and friends. The couple is now blessed with two sons, Ayaan and Arav.

Both Mr and Mrs Ravi have never shied away from sharing glimpses of their happy family life on social media which serves nothing less than a visual delight for their fans and wellwishers.

The Comali actor has repeatedly expressed his love for his wife. Jayam Ravi described his wife as his queen and credited her for being a supportive friend and wife. As he listed both the positives and negatives of the actor's improvement, Jayam Ravi also referred to Aarti as his first fan and critic.

Even Aarti has expressed her happiness about being Jayam Ravi's wife and said she is blessed to have him as his husband as per the Times of India.

Further, she said that Jayam Ravi always respects every woman, whether his mother, sister, friend, or actress. He takes care of everyone, and he values his wife much more than others. However, rumors about their wedding hitting rock bottom have been surfacing online for quite some time.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti’s divorce rumors

There seems to be some kind of trouble in the power couple’s marital life as rumors of them getting a divorce have been circulating for quite some time. However, there has been no official confirmation of this by the couple.

The speculation reached new heights when Jayam Ravi's wife deleted all pictures with him from her official Instagram page last week. Even though Aarti has removed all couple pictures with her husband, she has ‘still married to @jayamravi_official’ mentioned in her bio, which has further confused netizens.

