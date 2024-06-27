Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti DELETES all photos with him; Is there trouble in paradise?

Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti Ravi have been making headlines for quite some time because of their divorce rumors. In the latest update, the star wife has deleted all pictures with her husband from her Instagram page.

This has left netizens wondering if all is well between Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi. Although the pictures of the duo are removed, the latter has ‘still married to @jayamravi_official’ mentioned in her bio.

For the unversed, the Ponniyin Selvan actor married Aarti, daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar in 2009. The couple is blessed with two sons and has always been private about their relationship.

Recently, Aarti shared the poster of Jayam Ravi’s most important film Jayam, which completed 21 years on June 20. Netizens were happy and took it as a response from her to put a full stop to divorce rumors. However, her latest move by deleting a couple of pictures with her husband has again sparked speculations on their relationship.

What's next for Jayam Ravi?

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi was last seen in the Tamil film Siren with Keerthy Suresh and Anupama Parameswaran. Despite releasing amidst a lot of hype, the film failed at the box office. Apart from that he was supposed to play a major role in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life but due to scheduling issues, the actor opted out of the role.

The Iraivan actor will next be seen in the film Genie, a fantasy drama, directed by Arjun AR. The film boasts a stellar cast of Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.

Moreover, Jayam Ravi will also feature in the upcoming film Kadhalikka Neramillai, where he will play the lead role opposite Nithya Menen. The film will be directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Red Giant Movies banner, with music by AR Rahman.

