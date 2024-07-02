Kajal Aggarwal enjoys her BFF's wedding at an exotic location but Gautam Kitchlu’s romantic forehead kiss steals the show

Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up for the release of the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 on July 12, 2024. Amidst the promotion for S Shankar's directorial, the actress was spotted enjoying her best friend’s wedding with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

The Maari actress shared a few precious moments from the wedding on social media, including stories featuring her against a backdrop of a blue sky and several adorable, fun-filled moments with close friends and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu.

Kajal Aggarwal is seen cherishing priceless moments with hubby Gautam Kitchlu at BFF’s wedding

Kajal took to her Instagram to share a 10-slide post showcasing herself participating in wedding customs, enjoying fun-filled moments with friends, hugging the "most gorgeous bride," enjoying drinks, and sharing affectionate moments, including a passionate forehead kiss from her husband amidst a beautiful landscape.

Sharing the post, the Magadheera actress wrote, “The most gorgeous bride, ever @pre.anca and the most wonderful groom, ever @jamesbearne thank you for having us at your beautiful wedding!”

Kajal appreciated their hospitality, saying, “The party was undoubtedly lit and you both looked fantastic while balancing work and fun so effortlessly. It was so lovely to be accompanied by your very loving family.”

The Special 26 actress further mentioned that these days were a lifetime experience and wrote, “A weekend full of love, gratitude, warmth, fun, cheer, joy and bucket full of tears- Thank you for all these wonderful and joyful moments, we will always cherish them in our hearts…”

Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal revels under the serene blue sky

On her Instagram stories, the actress shared a few blissful moments of herself enjoying the serene blue sky. The actress appeared calm and composed in the photos, clearly savoring the serene vibes of Mother Nature.

Check out the stories below:

On the work front

Kajal Aggarwal's latest appearance was in the Telugu crime thriller Satyabhama, where she played the titular role. Released on June 7, 2024, under the Aurum Arts banner, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Naveen Chandra, Nagineedu, and Harsha Vardhan.

Next up, Aggarwal will be seen in S. Shankar’s much-awaited film Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Brahmanandam.

How excited are you to witness Kajal Aggarwal on the big screen once again? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna says THIS about her mother tongue Kodava after fans fail to understand the language