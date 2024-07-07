Kajal Aggarwal gives a peek into 'insane night' ft Justin Bieber at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet; shares pic with Atlee

Celebrities across India are raving about Canadian pop star Justin Bieber's performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. It was one of the biggest highlights of the event. Prominent names in showbiz are flooding social media with their excitement over the global star lighting up the stage. South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal is the new addition to the gaga.

From stalwart actors to legendary cricketers, the Jio World Centre in Mumbai was star-studded at the sangeet ceremony on Friday evening. Amid the celebrity interactions, luxurious foods, and glamorous decorations, one of the evening's most exotic highlights was Justin Bieber's stage show.

Magadheera, Thuppakki fame actress, was delighted and, went into a frenzy over the pop star’s rendition at the event, and dropped a glimpse of her excitement.

Kajal Aggarwal about Justin Bieber's performance

Kajal took to her Instagram and shared a video, writing, “What an insane night! @justinbieber”. She also shared a photo of herself posing with director Atlee and his wife Priya, and called them, ‘absolute favourite’.

Kajal Aggarwal attended the event with hubby Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal was seen arriving at the star-studded event with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. She looked stunning in a pink designer saree adorned with customized ornaments while Gautam was elegantly dressed in a designer navy blue Jodhpuri suit.

The couple was seen joyfully posing together as they arrived for the sangeet night.

Everything you want to know about the VVIP Sangeet Ceremony

The star-studded sangeet ceremony saw the presence of celebrities including Jawan sensation Atlee Kumar, superstar Salman Khan, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, actress Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and numerous others from across the country.

More about the high-profile wedding

Earlier this year, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a star-studded pre-wedding extravaganza in Jamnagar, graced by global business leaders, Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, and high-profile dignitaries. The pinnacle of the event was pop sensation Rihanna's debut performance in India.

The wedding ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

