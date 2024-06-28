Exclusive: Kamal Haasan spills beans on the mind-blowing interval block in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram; reveals took inspiration from Vishwaroopam

Kamal Haasan is a name that needs no introduction at all. The actor who has been in the industry for 64 years has become a global phenomenon and a huge inspiration for many renowned actors currently working in the industry. The Picasso of acting is currently gearing up for his most anticipated release of 2024 titled Indian 2.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had a wonderful opportunity to host Ulaganayagan in their masterclass session during which the actor opened up about his 2022 blockbuster Vikram and its mind-blending interval block. Have a look!

Kamal Haasan on power-packed interval block from Vikram

During the masterclass, the host asked Ulaganayagan about the interval block that Vikram had which took each and everyone by storm. The seasoned actor promptly said, “I know, I'm blowing my own trumpet, the director got inspired to create that interval block because of my third reel in Vishwaroop.”

Kamal Haasan further continued, “There is a sequence from the Mahabharata actually where Arjuna plays a woman and there is somebody who tells him your time in the forest is over you don't have to pretend to crossdress anymore you can take on your enemies and he goes and suddenly people are hunting him he suddenly turns around goes back of the rock and comes back as Arjuna.”

He also recalled the film Vishwaroopam, “Even in mythology it's a very interesting point that I had used in Vishwaroopam and it took the audience as much as that sequence in Mahabharata has affected the audience 2000-3000 years later so, these are the moments that rarely strike you.”

The actor also shared how he got the idea of Vishwaroopam, “We have seen many such things actually if you see where I got the idea of Vishwaroopam, where Vikram's director got the idea we have a continuous lineage leading us back to our predecessors like if there are fans of Mr. MGR here they'll remember Enga Veettu Pillai when unexpectedly he pulls out the whip and starts whipping Mr. Nambiar instead of being whipped it became a political song forever to follow him and it is Naan Aanaiyitaal.”

Kamal Haasan concluded by saying, “That became a sequence in Vishwaroopam, that became the high point, the interval point in Vikram, you don't expect it at all, you want to believe it and you want to believe that it is happening that is suspended disbelief coming to full fruition in cinema.”

More about Indian 2

Along with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, the ensemble cast of Indian 2 also features Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, and more in pivotal roles.

The last moments that the late actors Vivek, Manobala, and Nedumudi Venu shared on screen are also included in the movie.

The political thriller film is being produced by Lyca Productions, which is headed by Subaskaran Allirajah. It will debut in theaters in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on July 12, 2024, respectively under the title Hindustani 2 in Hindi, and Bharateeyudu 2 in the Telugu language.

