South Movies Releasing in June 2024: Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD to Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja

The South Indian film industry is getting ready for an exciting second phase of 2024 with many big releases from top stars and directors charting from this month. Content-driven Malayalam movies mainly dominated the first five months of 2024. But now it is the time for Tamil and Telugu mass entertainers to take the limelight.

Top stars like Prabhas, Dhanush and Vikram are gracing the screens with their highly anticipated films. Prabhas' Kalki 2898, Dhanush's Raayan and Vikram's first collaboration with Pa Ranjith titled Thangalan are the biggest releases this month.

Let's look at the South Indian blockbusters hitting theaters in June

1. Satyabhama

Kajal Aggarwal is making her big comeback to the film industry, after her maternity break. Kajal's return was expected to happen with Shankar's India 2 starring Kamal Haasan. But the release of Indian 2 has been moved to July 12th which means Satyabhama will be released first.

Satyabhama is Kajal's 60th movie where she will be playing a bold cop. Satyabhama is directed by writer-director Suman Chikkala, which adds to the excitement surrounding the film. Cinephiles can look forward to its release on June 7, 2024.

2. Raayan

Raayan marks Dhanush's return to the director's chair after Pa Paandi and he is not only behind the camera for this film, but also playing the lead role. The film has an impressive cast including SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali and others.

Raayan is produced by Sun Pictures Raayan promises to be a gripping revenge crime drama. The music of this movie is composed by AR Rahman. Fans of Dhanush are eagerly awaiting its release to witness Dhanush's dual role as director and actor. Raayan will be released on June 13th.

3. Double iSmart

Double iSmart is a sequel of 2019 movie iSmart Shankar. Ram Pothineni will reprise the same character of iSmart Shankar in this action movie directed by Puri Jagannadh. After the disappointment of Vijay Deverakonda movie Liger, Puri is banking on the success of this film to regain momentum. The cast includes Kavya Thapar as the female lead, while Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt plays another important role.

Just like its first part, Double iSmart promises several action-packed episodes as the teaser suggests. The release of the movie is charted for June 14th.

4. Thangalan

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalan is a cinematic account of the historical story related to the Kolar gold fields (KGF). This highly anticipated Tamil film has Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. Thangalan co-produced by Jio Studios, Studio Green and Neelam Productions is creating considerable buzz among cinephiles.

Malavika Mohanan stars as the female lead, while Paravathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, Harikrishnan Anbudurai and others join the cast in supporting roles. Thangalan will be released in June as per the latest reports. However, there’s no official announcement yet.

5. Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin who made the national award-winning film Mahanati, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas in the lead role. It is India's first mythological sci-fi dystopian film, partially based on Mahabharata. Prabhas plays the lead role of Bhairava, while Deepika Padukone will be playing the goddess, Lakshmi, Amitabh Bachchan playing Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan is playing an extended cameo.

Director Nag Ashwin recently revealed the timeline of the movie and claimed that the film starts from the Mahabharata period and ends 6000 years later. Hence they named the movie Kalki 2898 AD. Kalki 2898 AD will be released on June 27th.

6. Maharaja

'Maharaja', starring Vijay Sethupathi is all set to release on June 14th. Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas among others.

