EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan says 'nobody asked age of Superman' as he reacts to 'embarrassing' guy's question on Senapathy's actual age in Indian 2

Kamal Haasan has lots of big projects lined up in 2024-2025. Kamal Haasan's recently released Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as a winner not just at the box office but has also impressed critics, cinema lovers, and honorable members of the film fraternity.

Kamal Haasan is now gearing up for his next enormous venture titled Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi) which will have a grand release soon.

Now, in a recent update, Kamal Haasan had an interactive masterclass session with Pinkvilla during which he gave a befitting reply to the viral question on the internet about Senapathy's age in the film. Have a look!

Kamal Haasan on Veerasekaran Senapathy's age in Indian-2

During the interactive session, when the host asked Kamal Haasan about netizens questioning Senapathy's actual age in Indian-2, the actor said, “These are the embarrassing guys which we like to avoid but then, I have an answer that nobody asked the age of Superman or for that matter Hanuman.”

Kamal Haasan concluded by saying, “He's around everywhere, he crosses yugs and comes that's why that's how you call him the longest living among gods.”

More about Indian-2

In the first installment of Indian, which was released in 1996, Kamal Haasan portrayed the dual role of a father and son. The father was seen as a seasoned revolutionary who used vigilantism to combat corruption in his country.

Indian 2 is designed to be a modern continuation of its previous project. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, and other actors play important roles in the film. The narrative this time also includes the final moments of late actors Vivek and Nedumudi Venu on screen.

Anirudh Ravichander has taken A R Rahman's place as the film's musical composer. Renowned filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam, who also served as the film's captain, is directing the political thriller flick.

With the titles Hindustani 2 for the Hindi version and Bharateeyudu 2 for the Telugu version, the political thriller film is financed by Lyca Productions, which is led by Subaskaran Allirajah. It is scheduled to release in theaters on July 12, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, respectively.

