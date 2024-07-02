Rashmika Mandanna says THIS about her mother tongue Kodava after fans fail to understand the language

Rashmika Mandanna, the pan-India actress, has already captivated the hearts of fans with her compassionate gestures to devotees and her delightful, quirky emotions in random social media videos. Her charm and talent have made her a favorite among fans nationwide. This time, another noteworthy gesture from the Pushpa sensation has gone viral.

On Monday (July 1), Rashmika posted a video on Instagram where she spoke in Kodava Takk, an endangered Dravidian language primarily spoken in the Kodagu district of Southern Karnataka. As fans failed to understand the language, the actress penned a heartfelt note, clarifying the same.

Rashmika Mandanna clears fans’ confusion about her mother tongue Kodava

Following the confusion, Rashmika made a story sharing the video and clarified, writing “For all those who are asking what I am saying here or what language m I speaking.. this is my mother tongue - it’s called Kodava Takk..”

The Animal actress even shared a few tidbits about her personal life, mentioning, “Kodagu is where I was born and bought up in… I’ve been speaking in Kodava takk all my life.. “

She further expressed her love and gratitude towards her mother tongue, writing, “And this is how beautiful it sounds..”

In her usual fun-loving mood, Rashmika added a few quirky lines to the story, jotting down her thoughts by saying, “And as to what I am saying.. You’ll only know if you know the language or if you have a Kodava friend,” followed by a few ace-savoring food, mischievousness, and grinning face with smiling eyes emoticons.

Advertisement

Check out Rashmika’s clarification on Kodava:

For the unversed, in the video, the Varisu actress was seen speaking Kodava and wrote, “To all the kodavas out there.. this is for you! Always grateful,” followed by a love and sparkle emoticon in the caption.

Fans were confused when she suddenly spoke in the endangered language, prompting numerous questions about what the actress was trying to convey.

Some fans made interesting comments, with some adding humorous punches, asking, "Kuch samajh nahi aaya par sunne mein achha laga... (loosely translates to, didn't understand what you're saying but it sounded nice)."

Another user asked, “Is Kodagu n malyali same. I didn't knw”

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects, including Pushpa 2, Chhaava, The Girlfriend, and Sikandar.

Pushpa 2, one of the most anticipated films of 2024, is now set to release on December 6, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava. Rashmika plays the female lead in both films, making this box-office clash particularly thrilling for movie enthusiasts.

Advertisement

The Girlfriend is a Telugu romantic drama directed by Rahul Ravindran, known for Chi La Sow, and features Rashmika alongside Dheekshith Shetty.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is teaming up with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the first time in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. Filming for Sikandar began on June 18, with a viral video from the set circulating on social media. The film is slated for a big-screen release on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Kubera: Rashmika Mandanna's teaser look from Dhanush and Nagarjuna co-starrer is intriguing; first poster to be out on July 5