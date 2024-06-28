Satyambhama OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Kajal Aggarwal’s action-thriller

Kajal Aggarwal is definitely one of the most acclaimed actresses in the industry right now. She is known for choosing innovative scripts that always impress her fans. Recently, Kajal starred in an action-packed thriller called Satyabhama, which hit theaters on June 7, 2024, and received a great response for her role as a tough cop.

As per recent updates, Kajal Aggarwal's cop-drama is now ready to make a big impact on the OTT platform.

Satyabhama to stream on Prime Video

Satyabhama is currently streaming on Prime Video in the Telugu language with English subtitles added to it.

The official makers took to their Instagram account and shared a riveting poster of Kajal as a ferocious police officer and wrote, “Watch ‘Queen of Masses’ @kajalaggarwalofficial in an action avatar as she takes on a challenging crime. #Satyabhama, the Action Packed Blockbuster streaming now on @primevideoin.”

More about Satyabhama

The plot of the film revolves around the character ACP Satyabhama, who is investigating a missing-person case. As she proceeds with the case, Satyabhama unfolds shocking truths about it that lead to dangerous twists and turns.

Satyabhama, which is directed by Suman Chikkala in his feature film debut, boasts noteworthy characters such as Kajal Aggarwal, Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Ravi Varma, and Harsha Vardhan, among others.

Sashi Kiran Tikka, Bobby Tikka, and Srinivas Rao funded Satyabhama under the auspices of Aurum Arts. Film enthusiasts and critics praised the movie for its captivating plot, ambient music, and, above all, Kajal's powerful performance as a fierce police officer.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming films

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to appear in the power-packed sequel of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian-2, helmed by director Shankar Shanmugam.

Apart from Kajal, and Ulaganayagan, the film stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, S. J Suryah, Bobby Simha, and other supporting actors.

The film will also mark the last presence of veteran actors Nedumudi Venu, Nedumudi Vivek, and Manobala.

Veerasekaran Senapathy is all set to hit the theaters with his astonishing presence on July 12, 2024, in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages under the name of Hindustani 2, and Bharateeyudu 2.

