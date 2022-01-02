Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu confirms her pregnancy: Here’s looking at you 2022; SEE PIC

After a lot of speculations, officially, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are all set to welcome their first baby in 2022. Sharing a super cute photo of his ladylove on Instagram, he wrote, "Here’s looking at you 2022." However, what caught everyone's attention was the pregnant woman emoticon along with the caption. He cryptically shared the good news.

Kajal is yet to make an official word regarding the same but her New Year post has left everyone speculating if she is pregnant. Sharing a cosy photo with Gautam, the Acharya actress wrote, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts."

One can see in the photos, Kajal looks drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished green gown. She completed her look with open wavy hair and subtle lip colour. The mommy-to-be is glowing and how.

