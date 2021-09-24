EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal replaced in Nagarjuna's The Ghost; Jacqueline Fernandez steps in

Kajal Aggarwal, who got married to her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020, is pregnant. Since Kajal Aggarwal is expecting, the actress has been taking a lot of big decisions on a professional front as well. According to our sources, Kajal Aggarwal has walked out of Nagarjuna's The Ghost and is replaced by Jacqueline Fernandez.

A source close to the film's team reveals, "The makers have already approached Jacqueline Fernandez and are waiting to make an official announcement soon." Since Kajal and Gautam haven't announced the news officially yet, the makers of The Ghost will take their own time to release the news about the actress being replaced in the film.

Well, Kajal Aggarwal fans can rejoice and though it's happy news for them, they will definitely miss her on the big screens. Meanwhile, she is completing all the shoots and brand commitments.

Nagarjuna Akkineni's film The Ghost is directed by Praveen Sattaru. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will be seen in an important role in the film produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

Kajal also has Hindi film Uma and has almost wrapped up the shoot. Billed as a slice-of-life film, "Uma" is directed by Tathagata Singha.

