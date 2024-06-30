Kalki 2898 AD fever takes over Japanese fans as they come all the way to watch Prabhas starrer in Hyderabad

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 seems to be unstoppable as the film has continued its huge havoc among moviegoers and box office as well. The Nag Ashwin directorial is showered with love and praise for its dynamic execution and astounding presentation.

Meanwhile, the Kalki mania has created a frenzy among some Japanese fans as they reached India to witness the ultimate entertainer. Have a look!

Kalki mania takes over Japanese fans

The official Kalki handle took to their social media platform X and shared a poster of three Japanese fans standing right beside the Bhairava monster truck while holding a special flag created by the fans.

They wrote, “All the way from Japan to Hyderabad! Japanese fans spotted at Prasads Multiplex, Hyderabad soaking in the excitement of #Kalki2898AD with the Rebel Truck. #EpicBlockbusterKalki.”

Soon after the post went online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their happiness and love.

A user wrote, “Even Japanese love Prabhas. #Kalki2898 AD.” Another one wrote, “It's not a Pan India movie. It's Kalki Euphoria.. Pan World movie.” One wrote, “This proves that this is the Pan World Cinema and Prabhas is the biggest Superstar in the country.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The story takes place in the dystopian society of Kalki in the year 2898 AD. Set against the backdrop of the ancient Mahabharata, this captivating story revolves around Kalki, the mysterious tenth and last incarnation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, in addition to Prabhas.

The cast even features well-known performers in important roles, including Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and Chemban Vinod Jose.

Nag Ashwin has written and directed the film, produced by C. Aswini Dutt and distributed by Vyjayanthi Movies. The sci-fi thriller's soundtrack is written by Santhosh Narayanan, while its photography has been handled by Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic.

The visual spectacle was released theatrically on June 27, 2024, and mounted a 100 crore-plus collection on its first day.

