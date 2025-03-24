Prabhas’ dance sequence from The Raja Saab gets LEAKED online? Know here

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the makers have been tight-lipped about its key details. However, the film continues to face leak threats, with videos from the sets frequently going viral on social media.

Recently, a video of Prabhas from the sets of The Raja Saab surfaced online. In the viral clip, apparently, he was seen dancing with immense energy and enthusiasm as a huge crowd watched the spectacle. While the scene was being shot, someone recorded a short clip and shared it online.

For the scene, Prabhas wore a checkered yellow shirt, the same one featured in one of the movie’s posters.

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier, a key action scene from the Maruthi directorial was leaked online. In the clip, Malavika Mohanan was seen fighting goons while dressed in a pink outfit. She performed the scene while being suspended from a harness for safety. The video also showed her jumping from a board and kicking her opponents.

Take a look at the clip below:

Not just this, a picture of Nidhhi Agerwal from The Raja Saab sets also surfaced online. However, the actress explained on social media that it was actually from an ad shoot.

She wrote on X, "Hi fam! This is not a leaked photo from #TheRajaSaab movie... it’s from an ad shoot I have done... We will come with updates very soon; trust me, it’s worth waiting for."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

Prabhas' horror rom-com The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, may face a delay from its April 10, 2025 release. Reports suggest pending shoots, including key scenes and songs, have been halted due to his recent injury. Makers are eyeing a Diwali 2025 release to avoid clashes.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Salaar Part 2, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and several other projects.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.