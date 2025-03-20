Salaar Re-Release Advance Bookings: The Prabhas starrer eyes bigger box office records with its re-run

Salaar, director Prashanth Neel’s most recent action thriller starring Prabhas in the lead was released in 2023. The film gained majority positive reviews from the critics and the fans which made the film a box office success, and that too a widely memorable one.

Considered an amazing surprise for the fans from the team, Salaar is set to re-release in theatres all across South India on 21 March 2025. As this theatrical re-run nears its beginning, there is a big surprise the film holds in his hands in the form of its advance booking collection.

Salaar re-release advance booking

The mega action thriller Salaar also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha and Sriya Reddy among the leading star cast. The film is set to re-release in theatres across South India with 771 shows. In its advance booking for Day 1, the film has collected Rs 1.34 crores and is currently trending with an occupancy of 32.05%. For a film of its stature, such numbers for a re-release may look very small but surely are among the biggest for a re-release.

Tumbbad, which became one of the biggest re-released blockbusters, collected Rs 1.50 crores on the opening day of its re-run. Additionally, unlike the love that Prabhas receives from all over India thanks to his extraordinarily large fanbase, Salaar is not getting a re-release in North India.

During its initial release on the Christmas 2023 weekend, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire collected Rs 490 crore as its India nett collection where North India contributed with Rs 185 crores. The worldwide collection of Salaar stands at Rs 617 crore which made it the highest grossing Telugu film of 2023.

