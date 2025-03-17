Baahubali The Beginning re-release date: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati's epic film to hit the screens once again

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise has set an unparalleled benchmark in Indian cinema. Both installments of the Prabhas-starrer have performed exceptionally well at the box office, both individually and collectively, while also earning numerous accolades across the country.

Now, amid popular demand, the first part of the epic action war drama, Baahubali: The Beginning, is set for a re-release. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film will return to theaters on July 10, 2025.

For the unversed, Baahubali: The Beginning originally hit the big screens in 2015 and quickly shattered records, becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide following its theatrical release.

Beyond its box office success, the film also received widespread acclaim for the performances of its cast, particularly Prabhas, who effortlessly portrayed triple roles.

Regarding the film’s development, Baahubali’s story was penned by SS Rajamouli’s father, V. Vijayendra Prasad. It took approximately three months to complete the screenplay’s final draft.

Apart from its gripping storyline and action sequences, Baahubali also won hearts for its groundbreaking use of special effects and VFX. The film set a new benchmark in Indian cinema, redefining visual storytelling and inspiring many future productions.

The musical score for the war drama was composed by the legendary MM Keeravani, whose tracks became instant chartbusters.

As for the sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion shattered even bigger box office records, delivering a spectacular conclusion to the iconic film franchise.

Together, both films continue to hold the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.