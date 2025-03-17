‘I am having a whirlwind affair with…’: When Prabhas revealed why he has not been able to find his dream girl

Prabhas remains one of Indian cinema’s most eligible bachelors. The 45-year-old heartthrob has always intrigued fans, especially regarding why he hasn’t tied the knot yet. However, the Baahubali star once shared his thoughts on his idea of a dream girl.

Back in 2017, during an interview with TOI, Prabhas was asked about his personal life, particularly his marriage plans and whether he had met his dream girl or was seeing someone.

In response, the actor jokingly referred to his then-ongoing project, Baahubali, saying, “Oh yes, I am having a whirlwind affair with Baahubali, an affair I had been waiting for all my life.”

Moving on, Prabhas was asked to share the qualities he envisions in his dream girl—the perfect life partner he desires.

Without hesitation, the Rebel star admitted that marriage had never been on his mind, making the idea of having specific requirements for his dream girl irrelevant.

However, he did add that he had yet to meet his ‘dream girl.’

In his own words, “I haven’t thought about marriage yet. I don’t know what qualities I want in my dream girl. I haven’t met her yet, though.”

For the unversed, rumors about Prabhas’ love life have frequently made headlines, especially regarding his link-ups with co-stars. From Anushka Shetty to Kriti Sanon, the Salaar star has often been speculated to be dating actresses he has worked with.

However, each time, the actor has gracefully dismissed these speculations, only adding to fans’ curiosity.

On the work front, Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors today, juggling multiple projects. He is currently filming Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji.

In addition, he has an exciting lineup, including The Raja Saab, Spirit, Brahmarakshas, Salaar 2, and more.