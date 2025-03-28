Prabhas getting married to daughter of Hyderabad-based businessman? Here's the TRUTH

Prabhas' wedding rumors resurfaced, creating a buzz across the internet. Reports claimed that the Kalki 2898 AD actor has decided to settle down with the daughter of a wealthy Hyderabad-based businessman. As speculation gained momentum, his team stepped in to clarify the situation.

While Prabhas remained silent on the matter, his team told India Today Digital that the reports of his marriage this year are baseless and false. They stated, "All are fake news." The team also urged fans and the public not to believe such rumors about his personal life unless he makes an official statement.

The wedding of Rebel star Prabhas has been a topic of discussion for years now. In the past, he was linked to Anushka Shetty; however, they have always maintained that they are just "friends."

In 2018, Anushka addressed the rumors at an event. She made it clear that she and Prabhas were not getting married. She also told fans not to expect their Baahubali chemistry in real life. In her words, "Prabhas and I are not getting married. Please do not expect Baahubali- and Devasena-like chemistry in real life. It is only for the screen."

In another interview that year, she further mentioned, "We are just very good friends. And there’s nothing between Prabhas and me except friendship. We are definitely not getting married."

Similar to Prabhas' case, last year some reports claimed that Anushka was set to marry a Dubai-based businessman. Oneindia stated that their families had arranged the match and discussed wedding plans. However, neither Anushka nor her team confirmed these claims, though the news gained traction online.

Previously, she was rumored to marry K. Raghavendra Rao’s son, Prakash, but those reports were later dismissed.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of The Raja Saab. Some of his other projects include Salaar Part 2, Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and more.