POLL RESULT: Netizens think THIS actor is the biggest Pan-Indian star and it's not Prabhas

Last week, we conducted a poll asking readers to vote for the biggest Pan-Indian star. The results are finally in, and we have a clear winner. You won’t be surprised to see who netizens have chosen as the top actor.

Voters had five options to choose from: Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Yash, and Jr NTR. While initial trends suggested that the Kalki 2898 AD actor might win, the final results told a different story.

You may have guessed it by now. The actor who won the poll is none other than Allu Arjun. He emerged as the top contender with 55.24 percent of the votes.

Allu Arjun was followed by Yash, who secured 27.28 percent. While Ram Charan was leading initially, Jr NTR surpassed him with 9.14 percent. The actors who received the least votes were Prabhas and Ram Charan, with 5.06 percent and 3.27 percent, respectively.

Take a look at the poll result below:

While Prabhas initially started the trend of Pan-Indian cinema, Allu Arjun surpassed him with the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar directorial shattered several box office records and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024.

However, Prabhas' films continue to perform well at the box office. Kalki 2898 AD with director Nag Ashwin and actors Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan was declared a success and even became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2024.

Although Ram Charan, Yash, and Jr NTR lost the race, their movies have also been successful. While Ram Charan's Game Changer was a debacle, his film RRR with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli was a massive success. Jr NTR’s Devara also performed well, and Yash’s KGF franchise needs no introduction.

While you check out the results of this poll, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exciting content ahead!