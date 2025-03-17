Did Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit story leak online? Netizens compare it to Thalapathy Vijay's Theri

Spirit is one of Prabhas' most anticipated films, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie has yet to begin shooting due to the actor’s prior commitments and ongoing schedules. However, even before production starts, Spirit has made headlines following reports of an alleged script leak.

Amid these speculations, a plot summary claiming to be from Spirit has been circulating online. The leaked storyline, originally in Telugu, loosely translates to English as "Spirit Movie Story—Prabhas portrays a sincere and ruthless cop from a middle-class background. He is highly disciplined and fully dedicated to his duty. However, in his personal life, he has a soft side—his wife and their four-year-old child."

"He shares a deep bond with his wife, and when he looks at his child, they become his entire world. While he is relentless in his profession, at home, he is a loving family man. However, one mission changes his life forever," it concludes.

Soon after the plot of Prabhas' film surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section to share their reactions, with many drawing comparisons to Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. Meanwhile, others argued that Sandeep Reddy Vanga would never make a film with such a storyline.

Take a look at the posts below:

Prabhas is currently managing multiple projects, keeping fans excited but also leading to unexpected delays. Among them, Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was initially planned to commence filming in January 2025. However, due to Prabhas' injury on the sets of Fauji and his subsequent treatment in Europe, the shoot has now been reportedly postponed to June.

At the same time, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is close to completion. Vanga intends to begin Spirit only after Prabhas clears his existing commitments. Since the film requires a distinct look, he must first wrap up The Raja Saab and Fauji. Additionally, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and Salaar 2 makers are also awaiting his availability.

With these scheduling conflicts, Spirit appears to be facing the most uncertainty, making a 2025 release unlikely. Meanwhile, more details about Prabhas' upcoming projects are still under wraps. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for regular updates.