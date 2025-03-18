The Raja Saab: Songs for Prabhas starrer got scrapped and then remade; composer makes BIG revelation amid buzz of delay

Prabhas’ debut into the genre of horror romantic comedy with Maruthi-directed The Raja Saab has been a topic of much buzz amongst fans. As per the reports, several of his forthcoming movies have been delayed, including The Raja Saab.

Amid all of it, the music composer for the Prabhas starrer recently made a big revelation, citing how the tracks composed for the film were trashed and then remade.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Thaman said, “For The Raja Saab, we started composing the songs now. The makers finished the whole film and Prabhas Garu is coming up with commercial songs after a very long time.”

He went on to add that the actor is getting a “melody song, introduction song, special crazy dance song” with three actresses in the movie. Not just that, Thaman shared that another love song has also been incorporated into the film. He said, “So we are releasing each song at an appropriate time so that it looks fresh.”

Moving on, the artist threw light on why the initial tracks composed for the Maruthi directorial were scrapped, adding how it was his responsibility to inform the makers about the tunes being dead and that those won’t work out with the current audience even with a lot of upgrades.

The composer further stated that he should be “updated” and not “cheat” his producers. He shared that it’s good to be true from the investment point of view as well.

For the unversed, besides The Raja Saab, Prabhas is currently working on his film with Hanu Raghavapudi, titled Fauji. The period actioner is all set to wind up its work soon, despite the small delay that occurred after the Rebel star got injured while shooting.

Other than this, Prabhas has a few more projects in the kitty, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cop drama, Spirit.

There has also been strong buzz surrounding sequels of Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, while the actor has Prasanth Varma’s Brahmarakshas in the pipeline as well.