Salaar re-release: Twitterati reacts as Prabhas starrer hits big screen again; ‘This is the best...’

Prabhas delivered a smashing performance back in 2023 with the release of his film Salaar. The Prashanth Neel directorial brought a new dimension to action flicks in Telugu cinema and unarguably the Rebel star nailed it with his performance.

After two years, the film has been re-released in theaters, and it seems it is all set to prove its worth once more.

Ever since Salaar re-released in cinemas, social media has been buzzing with reviews from fans who have watched it this time.

It is safe to say that audiences were floored this time as well, seeing the captivating performance of Prabhas, and the thrill of the movie glued everyone to their seats.

Moreover, in a few cineplexes, fans of the actor celebrated the re-release as they cheered loudly on various energetic scenes of the movie, proving how the film is a true blue entertainer and has nearly all of its aspects perfectly crafted.

One of the fans who watched Salaar once more wrote, “Unarguably this is the best ever interval in last decade Villian ledu Fight scene kadhu Hero tho oka dialogue undadhu Just side actor tho elevation anthe Prabhas screen presence + Mental mass Neel writing.”

Coming back to the film franchise, the sequel to the film is in the making. Titled Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam, the second installment was announced during the end credits of the first part.

While most of the lead stars will be reprising their roles in the second part as well, the film has not yet gone on floors. As of November 2024, it was announced that the sequel has aimed for a tentative release in 2026.