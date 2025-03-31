Ranveer Singh said he gave 30 takes while Deepika Padukone 50, reveals Ram-Leela co-star Barkha Bisht: ‘He came over and comforted me’

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who recently welcomed their first child, have made a special place in the industry, but their journey to success wasn't easy. Recently, actress Barkha Bisht, who worked with them in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, recalled a moment on set when Ranveer admitted to taking 30 takes while Deepika needed 50. She also shared how he came and comforted her when she felt low.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Barkha Bisht opened up about her time working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and experiencing his signature larger-than-life filmmaking. She revealed that whenever the filmmaker lost his temper, the entire set would fall silent, even Ranveer Singh. She added that while she never personally faced his anger, she witnessed it firsthand.

When asked if Bhansali ever lost his cool with Ranveer, Barkha shared that he never did, likely due to Ranveer's personality. She added that while his dedication is well known, his 'joyful and pleasant nature' also plays an important role. She shared that he has a way of diffusing tense situations, ensuring that conflicts don't escalate, and maintaining a positive atmosphere on set.

Barkha Bisht went on to praise Ranveer, recalling an incident that left a lasting impact. She shared that on television sets, she was known as a 'one-take' actor and carried that confidence with her. However, while filming Ram-Leela, she struggled with a shot, requiring 16 takes.

She added, "I was worried, and I thought that my career was over when Ranveer came over and comforted me. He told me that he had also given 30 takes, while Deepika took 50 takes. 'You're good' is what he said to me."

Meanwhile, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The film became the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2013 upon its release.

Apart from its gripping narrative and stellar cast, the film's soundtrack also left a lasting impact. Songs like Ang Laga De, Laal Ishq, Lahu Munh Lag Gaya, Nagada Sang Dhol, Ram Chahe Leela, and Tattad Tattad became instant chart-toppers and remain fan favorites to this day.